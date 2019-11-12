Prices on around 30 homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.
Silver Lake: $100,000 reduction on a renovated 4-bedroom/5-bedroom contemporary in the hills. $1,850,000.
El Sereno: $35,000 off a remodeled 4-bedroom/3-bathroom in University Hills. $750,000.
Montecito Heights: $20,000 cut for a newer 3-bedroom. $729,000.
From Our Sponsors
Silver Lake: $395,100 reduction on a 3-bedroom, 3-bath home Streamline Moderne designed by William Kesling. $1,999,900
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
