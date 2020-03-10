More than twenty homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

El Sereno: $10,000 off 2-bedroom fixer-upper sold as is. Now asking $599,000

Mount Washington: $51,000 cut on a remodeled, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath view home. Now asking $1,199,000

Silver Lake: $100,000 chop on a 3-bedroom, 3-bath hillside contemporary. Now asking $1,495,000

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake