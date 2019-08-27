Real Estate Reductions Photo
The Eastsider

Prices on around four dozen homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Eagle Rock: $54,000 off a rebuilt 4-bedroom/3-bathroom Spanish on a corner lot. $1,595,000.

Lincoln Heights: $50,000 cut for a 2-bedroom hillside home on 7,277-square-foot lot. $460,000.

Silver Lake: $100,000 reduction on a 4-bedroom/3.5 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac. $1,899,000.

Silver Lake:  $395,100 reduction on a 3-bedroom, 3-bath home Streamline Moderne designed by William Kesling. $1,999,900

More price cuts by neighborhood:

