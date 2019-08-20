Real Estate Reductions Photo
The Eastsider

Prices on more than three dozen homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Echo Park: $225,000 off for four units on a lot - a triplex and a house. $1,350,000.

East Los Angeles: $100,000 cut for two houses on a lot - a 3-bedroom and a duplex. $638,000.

Highland Park: $24,000 reduction on a mid-century 3-bedroom. $875,000.

From Our Sponsors

Silver Lake:  $395,100 reduction on a 3-bedroom, 3-bath home Streamline Moderne designed by William Kesling. $1,999,900

More price cuts by neighborhood:

Tags

Load comments