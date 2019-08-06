Real Estate Reductions Photo
The Eastsider

Prices on more than five dozen homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Glassell Park: $126,000 cut on a 4-bedroom/3-bathrrom traditional. Near Eagle Rock Boulevard. $849,000.

El Sereno: $41,000 off a 3-bedroom home and two lots totaling 0.37 acres. $459,000.

Mount Washington: $60,500 reduction for 4-bedroom/5-bathroom hillside contemporary. $1,289,000.

Silver Lake:  $395,100 reduction on a 3-bedroom, 3-bath home Streamline Moderne designed by William Kesling. $1,999,900

More price cuts by neighborhood:

