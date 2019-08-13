Real Estate Reductions Photo
The Eastsider

Prices on more than 50 homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Atwater Village: $100,000 cut for a 3-bedroom/3-bathroom Spanish with 1-bed/1/bath guest house. $1,199,000.

Eagle Rock: $45,000 off a 3-bedroom/4-bathroom mixed-use home with 400 square feet of ground-level retail space. $1,195,900.

Boyle Heights: $40,000 reduction for a 3-bedroom/2-bathroom. Also zoned for a second dwelling. $540,000.

Silver Lake:  $395,100 reduction on a 3-bedroom, 3-bath home Streamline Moderne designed by William Kesling. $1,999,900

More price cuts by neighborhood:

