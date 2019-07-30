Real Estate Reductions Photo
The Eastsider

Prices on nearly five dozen homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Boyle Heights: $150,050 cut for two buildings on a lot - a 2-bedroom home, and a rooming house. $999,950.

Highland Park: $100,000 off a 3-bedroom/2.5-bath, built in 2016. $999,000.

Echo Park: $66,000 reduction for two homes on a lot - a 3-bedroom and a 2-bedroom. $1,199,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood:

