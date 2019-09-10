Real Estate Reductions Photo
The Eastsider

Prices on nearly 50 homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Glassell Park: $130,000 off for a 1-bedroom fixer on a 14,914-square-foot lot. $399,000.

Montecito Heights: $61,000 cut for a newly built 4-bedroom/3.5-bathroom contemporary. $1,199,000.

Silver Lake: $80,000 reduction on 5,695-square-foot vacant lot with view of Silver Lake Reservoir. $365,000.

Silver Lake:  $395,100 reduction on a 3-bedroom, 3-bath home Streamline Moderne designed by William Kesling. $1,999,900

More price cuts by neighborhood

