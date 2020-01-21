Real Estate Reductions Photo
Prices on more than twenty homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Silver Lake: $34,600 chop on a 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome with rooftop deck. Now $814,000.

City Terrace: A small two-bedroom home on a large lot takes a $26,000 price reduction. Now $499,000.

El Sereno: $17,000 reduction on a 2-bedroom, 1-bath remodeled Traditional in the Hillside Village area. Now $758,000.

