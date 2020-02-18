Real Estate Reductions Photo
The Eastsider

Nearly two dozen homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Angelino Heights: $151,001 drop on a 3-bedroom, 1-bath home with a 5-car garage. Now asking $1,349,000.

Elysian Valley: $60,100 chop on a duplex, each with  1 bedroom, 1 bath. Now asking $789,900.

Eagle Rock: $50,000 off renovated, 4-bedroom, 2-1/2-bath Craftsman north of Colorado Boulevard. Now asking $1,250,000

What property remains the most over priced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments