The Eastsider

Nearly twenty homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Los Feliz: $250,000 chop on split-level, hillside Mid Century with pool. Now asking $2,499,000.

Montecito Heights$29,000 off 2,700-square-foot triplex on a 9,000-square-foot lot. Now asking $890,900.

Solano Canyon: A total of two cuts totaling $25,000 on a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home with deck. Now asking $624,900.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

