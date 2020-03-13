Before you start your weekend house hunt, here are some interesting home buying and selling items:
• Probably Not Good: What impact will the coronavirus have on L.A. real estate?
• Flash Poll: Half of California real estate agents expect the fallout from the coronavirus to hurt home sales
• Sound Real Estate: New way for sound-sensitive buyers to spot a noisy property
Saturday, March 14
Nestled along the Elysian Heights enclave of Kite Hill, this 1920-year-built Craftsman commands serenity, privacy, and light-filled interior space.
Atwater Union is an architecturally-designed community of 10 live-work, single-family homes in the heart of Atwater Village at 3545 Casitas Av…
Sunday, March 15
You’ll adore this 3 bed + 2 bath spacious bungalow situated on a quiet street in Atwater Village.As you enter from the front porch you’ll feel…
This NoHo property will transport you upon entry as you take in the wall of glass offering a dramatic view of the pool and backyard.Built in 1…
This darling 1937 Traditional, located in the Ivanhoe School district, is ideally situated on the pedestrian friendly edge of Silver Lake and …
1741 Kent StreetDubbed "The House of Love" by its inhabitants, this special home oozes character with its unique built-ins, brick archways, vi…
Open Houses by Neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
