Before you start your weekend house hunt, here are some interesting home buying and selling items:

• Probably Not Good: What impact will the coronavirus have on L.A. real estate?

• Flash Poll: Half of California real estate agents expect the fallout from the coronavirus to hurt home sales

• Sound Real Estate: New way for sound-sensitive buyers to spot a noisy property

Saturday, March 14

1533 Cerro Gordo

Elysian Heights Writer's Retreat

Nestled along the Elysian Heights enclave of Kite Hill, this 1920-year-built Craftsman commands serenity, privacy, and light-filled interior space.

Sunday, March 15

3216 madera avenue

New Listing in Atwater Village

You’ll adore this 3 bed + 2 bath spacious bungalow situated on a quiet street in Atwater Village.As you enter from the front porch you’ll feel…

12011 lorne

North Hollywood 4-bedroom with Pool

This NoHo property will transport you upon entry as you take in the wall of glass offering a dramatic view of the pool and backyard.Built in 1…

2404 Griffith Park Blvd

Silver Lake Traditional

This darling 1937 Traditional, located in the Ivanhoe School district, is ideally situated on the pedestrian friendly edge of Silver Lake and …

Kent Street

Echo Park Retreat

1741 Kent StreetDubbed "The House of Love" by its inhabitants, this special home oozes character with its unique built-ins, brick archways, vi…

