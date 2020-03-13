Before you start your weekend house hunt, here are some interesting home buying and selling items:

• Probably Not Good: What impact will the coronavirus have on L.A. real estate?

• Flash Poll: Half of California real estate agents expect the fallout from the coronavirus to hurt home sales

• Sound Real Estate: New way for sound-sensitive buyers to spot a noisy property

Now, search our sponsored Open House listings below or click on the neighborhood links for more properties.

Saturday, March 14

Elysian Heights Writer's Retreat Nestled along the Elysian Heights enclave of Kite Hill, this 1920-year-built Craftsman commands serenity, privacy, and light-filled interior space.

Live Work Luxury in the heart of Atwater Village Atwater Union is an architecturally-designed community of 10 live-work, single-family homes in the heart of Atwater Village at 3545 Casitas Av…

Sunday, March 15

New Listing in Atwater Village You’ll adore this 3 bed + 2 bath spacious bungalow situated on a quiet street in Atwater Village.As you enter from the front porch you’ll feel…

North Hollywood 4-bedroom with Pool This NoHo property will transport you upon entry as you take in the wall of glass offering a dramatic view of the pool and backyard.Built in 1…

Elysian Heights Writer's Retreat Nestled along the Elysian Heights enclave of Kite Hill, this 1920-year-built Craftsman commands serenity, privacy, and light-filled interior space.

Silver Lake Traditional This darling 1937 Traditional, located in the Ivanhoe School district, is ideally situated on the pedestrian friendly edge of Silver Lake and …

Echo Park Retreat 1741 Kent StreetDubbed "The House of Love" by its inhabitants, this special home oozes character with its unique built-ins, brick archways, vi…

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Open Houses by Neighborhood

Atwater Village Area

Boyle Heights Area

Cypress Park Area

Glassell Park Area

Eagle Rock Area

East Los Angeles Area

Echo Park Area

El Sereno Area

Elysian Valley Area

Hermon Area

Highland Park Area

Lincoln Heights Area

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington Area

Silver Lake Area