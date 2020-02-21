Before you start your weekend house hunt, here are some interesting home buying and selling items:
Prices: The median price of existing homes sold in the L.A. metro area during January was $538,500.
Relax: How to reduce the stress of selling your home
Rentals: Want to become a landlord? Here's some advice
Now, search our sponsored Open House listings below or click on the neighborhood links for more properties.
Saturday, Feb. 22
First off-market Open House preview this weekend for Atwater Union, a new community of 10 single-family homes in the heart of Atwater Village
Sunday, Feb. 23
Discover The Cliffs, a new way to experience the finest in Echo Park living! This new SFR development appeals to those searching for forward t…
First off-market Open House preview this weekend for Atwater Union, a new community of 10 single-family homes in the heart of Atwater Village
There’s a reason why an artist would be inspired by this custom Mediterranean home and make into their own exquisite space bursting from floor…
Modern and spacious 2 bed/2bath floor plan provides an easy flow in the Concerto building – arguably situated in DTLA’s most convenient and vi…
Open Houses by Neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.