Before you start your weekend house hunt, here are some interesting home buying and selling items:

Prices: The median price of existing homes sold in the L.A. metro area during January was $538,500.

Relax: How to reduce the stress of selling your home

Rentals: Want to become a landlord? Here's some advice

Now, search our sponsored Open House listings below or click on the neighborhood links for more properties.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Live-work luxury in Atwater Village First off-market Open House preview this weekend for Atwater Union, a new community of 10 single-family homes in the heart of Atwater Village

Sunday, Feb. 23

The Cliffs: Living in Echo Park with Style Discover The Cliffs, a new way to experience the finest in Echo Park living! This new SFR development appeals to those searching for forward t…

Eagle Rock bungalow 2 bedrooms1 bathroomBonus room1,031 sq ft6,121 sq ft lot size

Live-work luxury in Atwater Village First off-market Open House preview this weekend for Atwater Union, a new community of 10 single-family homes in the heart of Atwater Village

3 beds + 3 baths in Glassell Park There’s a reason why an artist would be inspired by this custom Mediterranean home and make into their own exquisite space bursting from floor…

2 beds + 2 baths in Downtown LA Modern and spacious 2 bed/2bath floor plan provides an easy flow in the Concerto building – arguably situated in DTLA’s most convenient and vi…

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Open Houses by Neighborhood

Atwater Village Area

Boyle Heights Area

Cypress Park Area

Glassell Park Area

Eagle Rock Area

East Los Angeles Area

Echo Park Area

El Sereno Area

Elysian Valley Area

Hermon Area

Highland Park Area

Lincoln Heights Area

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington Area

Silver Lake Area