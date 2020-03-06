Before you start your weekend house hunt, here are some interesting home buying and selling items:

So, Low: Already low mortgage rates tumbled to record lows, with the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage dropping 3.29%. Coronavirus fears are behind the drop.

Flippers: Home flipping was up last year but profits were down.

When to Sell: Homes listed in April sell faster than average but those that hit in the market in May tend to sell for more.

The Cliffs: Living in Echo Park with Style Discover The Cliffs, a new way to experience the finest in Echo Park living! This new SFR development appeals to those searching for forward t…

North Hollywood 4-bedroom with Pool This NoHo property will transport you upon entry as you take in the wall of glass offering a dramatic view of the pool and backyard.Built in 1…

Silver Lake Traditional This darling 1937 Traditional, located in the Ivanhoe School district, is ideally situated on the pedestrian friendly edge of Silver Lake and …

New Listing in Adams Hill Stunning views and stylish throughout this quiet gem perched high in prime Adams Hills. A spacious and updated kitchen with ample storage lead…

Custom Mediterranean Home in Glassell Park There’s a reason why an artist would be inspired by this custom Mediterranean home and make into their own exquisite space bursting from floor…

