Before you start your weekend house hunt, here are some interesting home buying and selling items:
So, Low: Already low mortgage rates tumbled to record lows, with the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage dropping 3.29%. Coronavirus fears are behind the drop.
Flippers: Home flipping was up last year but profits were down.
When to Sell: Homes listed in April sell faster than average but those that hit in the market in May tend to sell for more.
Now, search our sponsored Open House listings below or click on the neighborhood links for more properties.
Saturday, March 7
Discover The Cliffs, a new way to experience the finest in Echo Park living! This new SFR development appeals to those searching for forward t…
Sunday, March 8
This NoHo property will transport you upon entry as you take in the wall of glass offering a dramatic view of the pool and backyard.Built in 1…
This darling 1937 Traditional, located in the Ivanhoe School district, is ideally situated on the pedestrian friendly edge of Silver Lake and …
Stunning views and stylish throughout this quiet gem perched high in prime Adams Hills. A spacious and updated kitchen with ample storage lead…
There’s a reason why an artist would be inspired by this custom Mediterranean home and make into their own exquisite space bursting from floor…
Open Houses by Neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.