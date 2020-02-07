Before you start your weekend house hunt, here are some interesting home buying and selling items:

Silver Tsunami: An estimated 25.1% of the homes now currently occupied in the Echo Park and Silver Lake area will have been put up for sale by 2037 as aging Baby Boomers move out or (gulp!) die.

Who's Buying: The millennial generation will account for about 50% of home loans made this year as the largest pool of millenials turns 30.

Big Budget: Amazon's Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend are reportedly house hunting in Los Angeles for properties in the $100 million range.

Saturday, Feb. 8

And the Oscar goes to … We saw a flurry of attention for our premium Lot 10 at 1935 Griffith Park Boulevard whose private, completely separate entrance is shown here …

Stylish Spanish Colonial Revival Designed and built during the Golden Age of Architecture, this 1929 Spanish Colonial Revival is a splendid example of style, grace and beauty.

Absolutely Charming and Beautifully Remodeled in highly-sought Elysian Valley. Absolutely Charming & Beautifully Remodeled in highly-sought Elysian Valley! Picture-perfect street for nature lovers, with direct access …

Remodeled character home in Boyle Heights Welcome to 319 Echandia, where you will find standing tall, this updated and full of charm, character home in the highly desirable Mount Pleas…

Sunday, Feb. 9

Custom Mediterranean Home in Glassell Park There’s a reason why an artist would be inspired by this custom Mediterranean home and make into their own exquisite space bursting from floor…

Bohemian Compound in Elysian Heights/Echo Park Bohemian compound with endless views situated at the top of the mountain in a private corner of Elysian Heights. A hidden zen garden welcomes …

Excellent Highland Park Duplex Excellent opportunity to own a duplex in Highland Park.

Traditional Home with Spanish Flare in South Pasadena Split-level traditional home with Spanish flair located in the quiet section of the Altos de Monterey.

Vintage Spanish Character Home in Atwater Village Serenely set above Griffith View find this vintage Spanish full of warmth and character.

