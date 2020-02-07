Open House Calendar Story Placeholder

Silver Tsunami: An estimated 25.1% of the homes now currently occupied in the Echo Park and Silver Lake area will have been put up for sale by 2037 as aging Baby Boomers move out or (gulp!) die. 

Who's Buying: The millennial generation will account for about 50% of home loans made this year as the largest pool of millenials turns 30. 

Big Budget: Amazon's Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend are reportedly house hunting in Los Angeles for properties in the $100 million range. 

Saturday, Feb. 8

The Griffith Silver Lake office

And the Oscar goes to …

We saw a flurry of attention for our premium Lot 10 at 1935 Griffith Park Boulevard whose private, completely separate entrance is shown here …

1 exterior

Stylish Spanish Colonial Revival

Designed and built during the Golden Age of Architecture, this 1929 Spanish Colonial Revival is a splendid example of style, grace and beauty.

318 Echandia exterior

Remodeled character home in Boyle Heights

Welcome to 319 Echandia, where you will find standing tall, this updated and full of charm, character home in the highly desirable Mount Pleas…

Sunday, Feb. 9

3636 kinney

Custom Mediterranean Home in Glassell Park

There’s a reason why an artist would be inspired by this custom Mediterranean home and make into their own exquisite space bursting from floor…

2028 walcott way exterior

Bohemian Compound in Elysian Heights/Echo Park

Bohemian compound with endless views situated at the top of the mountain in a private corner of Elysian Heights. A hidden zen garden welcomes …

318 Echandia exterior

