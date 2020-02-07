Before you start your weekend house hunt, here are some interesting home buying and selling items:
Silver Tsunami: An estimated 25.1% of the homes now currently occupied in the Echo Park and Silver Lake area will have been put up for sale by 2037 as aging Baby Boomers move out or (gulp!) die.
Who's Buying: The millennial generation will account for about 50% of home loans made this year as the largest pool of millenials turns 30.
Big Budget: Amazon's Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend are reportedly house hunting in Los Angeles for properties in the $100 million range.
Now, search our sponsored Open House listings below or click on the neighborhood links for more properties.
Saturday, Feb. 8
We saw a flurry of attention for our premium Lot 10 at 1935 Griffith Park Boulevard whose private, completely separate entrance is shown here …
Designed and built during the Golden Age of Architecture, this 1929 Spanish Colonial Revival is a splendid example of style, grace and beauty.
Absolutely Charming & Beautifully Remodeled in highly-sought Elysian Valley! Picture-perfect street for nature lovers, with direct access …
Truly unique luxurious compound with a 3-bedroom/3-bath, 2,743-square-foot main house and a detached 682-square-foot, 1/2-bath studio/loft wit…
Welcome to 319 Echandia, where you will find standing tall, this updated and full of charm, character home in the highly desirable Mount Pleas…
Sunday, Feb. 9
There’s a reason why an artist would be inspired by this custom Mediterranean home and make into their own exquisite space bursting from floor…
Bohemian compound with endless views situated at the top of the mountain in a private corner of Elysian Heights. A hidden zen garden welcomes …
Welcome to 319 Echandia, where you will find standing tall, this updated and full of charm, character home in the highly desirable Mount Pleas…
Split-level traditional home with Spanish flair located in the quiet section of the Altos de Monterey.
Serenely set above Griffith View find this vintage Spanish full of warmth and character.
We saw a flurry of attention for our premium Lot 10 at 1935 Griffith Park Boulevard whose private, completely separate entrance is shown here …
Absolutely Charming & Beautifully Remodeled in highly-sought Elysian Valley! Picture-perfect street for nature lovers, with direct access …
Designed and built during the Golden Age of Architecture, this 1929 Spanish Colonial Revival is a splendid example of style, grace and beauty.
Open Houses by Neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.