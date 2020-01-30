New Eastside Listings

More than 60 homes, condos apartments and other properties went on the market during the past week. Here’s a sample of what’s new on the market:

Lincoln Heights: A studio condo in the Puerto Del Sol complex next to the Gold Line Station. Asking $299,000

Cypress Park: 2-bedroom, 1-bath house built in 1929. Asking $649,999

Highland Park: Updated 1905 bungalow with 3 bedrooms, front porch and backyard. Asking $799,000

New Listings By Neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake