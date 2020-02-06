On The Market Real Estate Image
New Eastside Listings

Nearly 70 homes, condos apartments and other properties went on the market during the past week. Here’s a sample of what’s new on the market:

Eagle Rock: 3-bedroom, 2-bath Traditional on a cul-de-sac with fireplace, decks, detached garage. Asking $1,049,000.

Los Feliz: One-bedroom condo on Hillhurst Avenue with in-unit laundry, balcony and one-car garage. Asking $496,000.

Mount Washington: One-bedroom, one-bath, 580-square-foot single-family home with views. Asking $678,000.

Which home is the best deal for the money?

New Listings By Neighborhood

