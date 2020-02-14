Open House Calendar Story Placeholder

Before you start your weekend house hunt, here are some interesting home buying and selling items:

G-Force: What to know and what to do if you are a gentrifier

Comps: L.A. agents say finding a comparable sale is harder than ever.

Buyers: Single women now account for 20% of home sales nationwide, and, in major metro areas, own 1.5 million more homes that single men. A look at why.

Now, search our sponsored Open House listings below or click on the neighborhood links for more properties.

Saturday, Feb. 8

3232 rowena exterior

Updated Los Feliz TIC unit under $600,000

This lovely large 1 bed + 1 bath Los Feliz unit is packed with 1940’s character and charm! So many original details like crown molding, high c…

318 Echandia exterior

Remodeled character home in Boyle Heights

Welcome to 319 Echandia, where you will find standing tall, this updated and full of charm, character home in the highly desirable Mount Pleas…

Sunday, Feb. 9

3634 kinney

3 beds + 3 baths in Glassell Park

There’s a reason why an artist would be inspired by this custom Mediterranean home and make into their own exquisite space bursting from floor…

606 camino verde

5 beds + 4 baths + pool in South Pasadena

Split-level traditional home with Spanish flair located in the quiet section of the Altos de Monterey.  Assessed at 3083 sqft. this home posse…

6727 figueroa

Duplex in Highland Park

Excellent opportunity to own a duplex in Highland Park. Perfect for an owner user or investor. Front unit consists of 2bed/1ba and rear unit i…

901 s flower

2 beds + 2 baths in Downtown LA

Modern and spacious 2 bed/2bath floor plan provides an easy flow in the Concerto building – arguably situated in DTLA’s most convenient and vi…

1631 Champlain Terr

Remodeled Echo Park Bungalow with ADU

This California Bungalow skillfully blends original details with modern upgrades. It features 3 bedrooms and one bath, open floor plan, and br…

3232 rowena exterior

Updated Los Feliz TIC unit under $600,000

This lovely large 1 bed + 1 bath Los Feliz unit is packed with 1940’s character and charm! So many original details like crown molding, high c…

318 Echandia exterior

Remodeled character home in Boyle Heights

Welcome to 319 Echandia, where you will find standing tall, this updated and full of charm, character home in the highly desirable Mount Pleas…

Lot 8

Lot 8 Last Chance

We have just one home left at The Griffith Silver Lake -  our whisper-quiet Lot 8 at 1939 Griffith Park Blvd., with sun-drenched open plan liv…

Open Houses by Neighborhood

Atwater Village Area

Boyle Heights Area

Cypress Park Area

Glassell Park Area

Eagle Rock Area

East Los Angeles Area

Echo Park Area

El Sereno Area

Elysian Valley Area

Hermon Area

Highland Park Area

Lincoln Heights Area

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington Area

Silver Lake Area

Tags

Load comments