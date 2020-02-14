Before you start your weekend house hunt, here are some interesting home buying and selling items:
G-Force: What to know and what to do if you are a gentrifier.
Comps: L.A. agents say finding a comparable sale is harder than ever.
Buyers: Single women now account for 20% of home sales nationwide, and, in major metro areas, own 1.5 million more homes that single men. A look at why.
Saturday, Feb. 8
This lovely large 1 bed + 1 bath Los Feliz unit is packed with 1940’s character and charm! So many original details like crown molding, high c…
A towering Spanish Revival set in Arlington Heights, centrally located in coveted Mid-City.
Welcome to 319 Echandia, where you will find standing tall, this updated and full of charm, character home in the highly desirable Mount Pleas…
Absolutely Charming & Beautifully Remodeled in highly-sought Elysian Valley! Picture-perfect street for nature lovers, with direct access …
Sunday, Feb. 9
There’s a reason why an artist would be inspired by this custom Mediterranean home and make into their own exquisite space bursting from floor…
Split-level traditional home with Spanish flair located in the quiet section of the Altos de Monterey. Assessed at 3083 sqft. this home posse…
Excellent opportunity to own a duplex in Highland Park. Perfect for an owner user or investor. Front unit consists of 2bed/1ba and rear unit i…
Modern and spacious 2 bed/2bath floor plan provides an easy flow in the Concerto building – arguably situated in DTLA’s most convenient and vi…
This California Bungalow skillfully blends original details with modern upgrades. It features 3 bedrooms and one bath, open floor plan, and br…
We have just one home left at The Griffith Silver Lake - our whisper-quiet Lot 8 at 1939 Griffith Park Blvd., with sun-drenched open plan liv…
Serenely set above Griffith View find this vintage Spanish full of warmth and character.
