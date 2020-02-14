Before you start your weekend house hunt, here are some interesting home buying and selling items:

G-Force: What to know and what to do if you are a gentrifier.

Comps: L.A. agents say finding a comparable sale is harder than ever.

Buyers: Single women now account for 20% of home sales nationwide, and, in major metro areas, own 1.5 million more homes that single men. A look at why.

Now, search our sponsored Open House listings below

Saturday, Feb. 8

Updated Los Feliz TIC unit under $600,000 This lovely large 1 bed + 1 bath Los Feliz unit is packed with 1940’s character and charm! So many original details like crown molding, high c…

Remodeled character home in Boyle Heights Welcome to 319 Echandia, where you will find standing tall, this updated and full of charm, character home in the highly desirable Mount Pleas…

Absolutely Charming and Beautifully Remodeled in highly-sought Elysian Valley Absolutely Charming & Beautifully Remodeled in highly-sought Elysian Valley! Picture-perfect street for nature lovers, with direct access …

Sunday, Feb. 9

3 beds + 3 baths in Glassell Park There’s a reason why an artist would be inspired by this custom Mediterranean home and make into their own exquisite space bursting from floor…

5 beds + 4 baths + pool in South Pasadena Split-level traditional home with Spanish flair located in the quiet section of the Altos de Monterey. Assessed at 3083 sqft. this home posse…

Duplex in Highland Park Excellent opportunity to own a duplex in Highland Park. Perfect for an owner user or investor. Front unit consists of 2bed/1ba and rear unit i…

2 beds + 2 baths in Downtown LA Modern and spacious 2 bed/2bath floor plan provides an easy flow in the Concerto building – arguably situated in DTLA’s most convenient and vi…

Remodeled Echo Park Bungalow with ADU This California Bungalow skillfully blends original details with modern upgrades. It features 3 bedrooms and one bath, open floor plan, and br…

Lot 8 Last Chance We have just one home left at The Griffith Silver Lake - our whisper-quiet Lot 8 at 1939 Griffith Park Blvd., with sun-drenched open plan liv…

Vintage Spanish Character Home in Atwater Village Serenely set above Griffith View find this vintage Spanish full of warmth and character.

