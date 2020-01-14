Prices on more than two dozen homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Boyle Heights: Two cuts since early December have chopped the price of this renovated 3-bedroom Craftsman-era home by $50,100. Now $799,900

Highland Park -- A $15,000 cut on a triplex consisting of a duplex and a 2-bedroom backhouse. Now $927,000

Eagle Rock -- The price on a 2-bedroom Traditional on a cul de sac drops by $25,000. Now $720,000

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake