Prices on more than two dozen homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.
Boyle Heights: Two cuts since early December have chopped the price of this renovated 3-bedroom Craftsman-era home by $50,100. Now $799,900
Highland Park -- A $15,000 cut on a triplex consisting of a duplex and a 2-bedroom backhouse. Now $927,000
Eagle Rock -- The price on a 2-bedroom Traditional on a cul de sac drops by $25,000. Now $720,000
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
