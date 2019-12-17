Real Estate Reductions Photo
The Eastsider

Prices on around two dozen homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Atwater Village: $30,000 reduction on a remodeled 2-bedroom/2-bathroom bungalow on a 7,000-square-foot lot. $969,000.

El Sereno: $65,000 off four detached units on a lot. $730,000.

Elysian Valley: $35,100 cut on a duplex, with a 3-bedroom unit and a 2-bedroom. $779,900.

