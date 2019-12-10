Real Estate Reductions Photo
The Eastsider

Prices on around 20 homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Historic Filipinotown: $24,000 reduction on a 3-bedroom/2-bathroom on a 6,877-square-foot lot. $1,175,000.

Glassell Park: $25,000 off a 3-bedroom with ADU that has a separate address. $1,050,000.

Silver Lake: $175,000 cut on a 16-unit apartment building near Sunset Junction. $4,150,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

