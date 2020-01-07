Prices on about a half dozen homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.
Elysian Valley: $15,000 off 5-bedroom home with off-street parking. Now $870,000
East Los Angeles: $10,000 off 5-bedroom Tudor with 2-car garage. Now $550,000
Silver Lake: $9,600 off 2-bedroom townhome with rooftop deck. Now $789,900
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.