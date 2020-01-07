Real Estate Reductions Photo
Prices on about a half dozen homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

Elysian Valley: $15,000 off 5-bedroom home with off-street parking. Now $870,000

East Los Angeles: $10,000 off 5-bedroom Tudor with 2-car garage. Now $550,000

Silver Lake: $9,600 off 2-bedroom townhome with rooftop deck. Now $789,900

More price cuts by neighborhood

