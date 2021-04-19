Eastside Real Estate & Development News
A round up the latest real estate news.
East Hollywood
A 68-unit apartment development that's planned for Oakwood Avenue has secured a $21.5 million construction loan, according to the L.A. Business Journal. The five-story building is to rise on a 0.68-acre site at 4065 Oakwood Ave., with the completion date scheduled for 2022.
Glassell Park
Plans for a "modular office building" along W. San Fernando Road have been filed. Details for the project are currently scarce, but the project involves 2200-2214 W. San Fernando Road.
Los Feliz
Actress Kirstie Alley has sold her Los Feliz home of more than 20 years for $7.8 million, says the Hollywood Reporter. The Mediterranean-style estate next to Griffith Park has been on-and-off the market since 2018, when it was originally listed for $12 million. In addition to a pool, terraces and a turtle pond, Alley is said to have kept ring-tailed lemurs in an enclosure on the front lawn, the Hollywood Reporter said.
Liz Feldman, who created the Netflix show “Dead to Me,” has bought a 1920’s Spanish Revival-style house on Aberdeen Avenue for nearly $4.8 million, Dirt reported. The indicates more than a million dollars profit for the the seller - was screenwriter and producer Adam Sztykiel (“Rampage,” “Made of Honor”). He and his wife Ellie Knaus (of the “Atomic Moms” podcast) bought the the 4-bedroom/5-bathroom house in 2017 for about $3.6 million. Aberdeen Avenue, near the souther border of Griffith Park - has long been an attraction for celebrity homebuyers, with recent actions involving actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family) and filmmaker Tim Disney (grand-nephew of Walt).
Mount Washington
A plan is afoot to add two more buildings along the 3600 block of East Roseview Avenue. Developers are asking to merge two lots - 3628 E. Roseview Ave. with 3634-3636 E. Roseview - in order to divide it into three parcels. The lot on 3634-3636 already has a 100-year-old, 3-bedroom duplex, which would remain, while two more larger structures would be added.
