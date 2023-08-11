Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Boyle Heights
Ground was symbolically broken Saturday for the new park under the Sixth Street Viaduct. City officials on the deck of the bridge held the ceremony for the $82 million 6th Street PARC (Park, Arts, River and Connectivity Improvements) Project, which will cover 12 acres, with seven acres on the Boyle Heights side and five acres on the Arts District side. Eastsider
Historic Filipinotown
A five-story, 68-foot-high, 32-unit apartment building is planned for 126-132 N. Park View St. near Beverly Boulevard. Most of the 16,017 square feet of land is currently vacant. But the project would involve demolishing the sole structure -- a one-bedroom, single-family home that dates back to 1903, according to city records. The applicant is listed as David Ravanshenas from Park View Capital LLC.
Los Feliz
Melissa Cobb, a producer best known for the Kung Fu Panda films, has listed her renovated 1920s Spanish Colonial for $11.5 million, according to the Robb Report. That's a huge jump from the $6.35 million she paid in 2019 for the five-bedroom home on a winding road near Griffith Park. But that was before extensive renovations. Completed by architect Charles C. Kyson for entrepreneur William C. Hay, the home appeared in Architectural Digest in 1925.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A new Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream parlor seems to be in the works for the retail strip under the new Elinor Apartments on Hollywood Boulevard, according to change-of-use documents filed with the city. Handel’s advertises that their ice cream is made fresh daily at each store. They plan to take over 1,700 square feet of ground floor tenant space at 4531 W. Hollywood Blvd., Unit #5.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Glassell Park Contemporary Bungalow
- Montecito Heights Bright Craftsman
- Breathtaking Mediterranean 4/3 Atop Franklin Hills
Good luck house hunting!
214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Featured Properties
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
In the hills of Glassell Park, in the heart of summer, life finds its rhythm in this sunny-shiny bungalow.
This 1909 Craftsman residence has been lovingly maintained throughout its 114-year history, akin to a cherished, timeless jacket that never loses its appeal.
The one you’ve been searching for in Silver Lake, an urban sanctuary with room to roam.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.