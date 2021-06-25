Eastside House Hunter Cover

Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers. 

News & Notes

Record High: The median price of a home sold in L.A. County in May jumped 25% from last year's level to $775,000 -- a record high. Last year's housing activity was depressed during the early months of the pandemic, which magnified the year-over-year change. Analysts expect prices to rise more slowly in the coming months. L.A. Times

Spring Sales Slow: May home sales are normally higher than those in April -- but not this year.  The number of L.A. County homes sold in May declined by 7% from April. Sales may have been undermined as affordability has dropped. Daily Breeze

Juneteenth Delays: The last minute adoption of the Juneteenth federal holiday last week disrupted the closing of many home loans and sparked confusion among mortgage lenders. Housing Wire

Celebrity Real Estate: "NCIS" star Emily Wickersham has listed her Los Feliz Spanish Colonial-style home at just over $3.8 million, Dirt reported.

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a renovated Silver Lake 3-bedroom with views that sold for $2,876,000 ($481,000 over asking); the lowest was a 2-bedroom Monterey Hills condo that went for $435,000 ($7,000 over asking).  

Real Estate Reductions

$26k slice on East LA 1-bedroom; $36k reduction on Los Feliz condo; $151k chop on Garvanza cottage

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

East LA 1-bedroom: $26,000 slice on gated home divided into 2 sections with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Property has the potential to add an ADU. Now $499,500.

Los Feliz condo: $36,000 reduction on 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom unit in Los Feliz Towers with private balcony. Condo amenities include pool, sauna and gym. Now $589,000.

Garvanza cottage: $151,000 chop on updated English cottage with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an office, a fireplace in living room, a patio with an outdoor kitchen, and a detached garage. Now $999,000.

Which home remains the most overpriced?

You voted:

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

Now Asking

Condos for under $600k in Lincoln Heights, Los Feliz & Monterey Hills

If you are in the market for a condo for under $600,000, here are three properties that are currently available:

Here are three current options: 

• Los Feliz1-bedroom, 1-bath unit with balcony and access to pool, sauna and gym. Now asking $589,000.

• Lincoln Heights: Studio includes 2 bathrooms, steel appliances, a new microwave, new flooring and an in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include 2 parking spaces, a recreation room and gym. Now asking $529,000.

• Monterey Hills: 2-bedroom condo includes 2 bathrooms, in-unit laundry, a chef's kitchen with a formal dining area and a breakfast bar, plus an oversized balcony. Amenities include a recreation room, a pool and a spa. Now asking $519,000.

Which is the best deal?

You voted:

Sponsored Real Estate Listings

All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Highland Park & Eagle Rock

Mt. Washington charmer with views

That's it for this week's issue

See you next Friday!

Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Contact us to feature your home in Eastside House Hunter

Tags

Load comments