News & Notes

• The state's housing market continued to recover in July, with the median price of reaching a record-high of $666,320, said the California Assn. of Realtors. The median price in the Los Angeles area rose 6.9% from July of last year to $653,570. Industry observers credit low mortgage rates and the return of buyers who had postponed their house hunt at the beginning of the pandemic.

• Buyers who have resumed their house search this summer are expected to extend the traditional home buying season into the fall, said Realtor.com. Online home searches usually peak in July but that have continued to rise through August. "This bodes well for sellers in the next few weeks, as the usually quieter early fall season may see summer levels of activity."

Hi & Low: The highest price Eastside home sold within the past week was a 3-bedroom, Silver Lake contemporary that went for $3 million ($95k under asking); the lowest was a one-bedroom, Lincoln Heights remodel, priced at $400,000 ($15k under asking). These are based on a Redfin search conducted on Aug. 20.

Real Estate Reductions

$24k reduction on Glassell Park Duplex, $16,000 slice on Echo Park Townhouse and $10,000 chop on Highland Park Bungalow

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Glassell Park Duplex: $24,000 reduction on 3-bedroom with separate 2 bedroom unit home with terraced backyard and patio. Now asking $1,175,000.

Echo Park Townhouse: $16,000 slice on 3-bedroom home with side by side garage and two oversized balconies. Now asking $949,000.

Highland Park Bungalow: $10,000 chop on remodeled 1-bedroom home with potential second room and spacious backyard. Now asking $719,990.

Now Asking

Newly built homes for less than $900,000 in Cypress Park, Elysian Valley and Glassell Park

If your house-buying budget is about $900,000 here are three properties in your price range:

Cypress Park: Modern 4-bedroom home with easy access to freeway and close to shops, dining and entertainment. Asking for $849,000.

Elysian Valley: 2-bedroom home with smart home technology and offering scenic views of LA river. Asking for $788,800.

Glassell Park: Contemporary 2-bedroom home situated in NELA with high ceilings and terrace. Asking for $699,000.

