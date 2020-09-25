Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

Up, Up & Up: A combination of low mortgage rates and homes sent Southern California real estate into record territory in August despite the economic fallout from the pandemic. The median price of homes sold in L.A. County last month hit $692,000 -- 12.2% higher than August of last year. Sales dipped while the inventory of available homes shrank more than 20% compared to year-ago levels. L.A. Times

Need more room? The share of young adults ages 18 to 25 living with their parents and grandparents this summer declined slightly since the spring but remains unusually high as the pandemic continues to take a toll on employment and forced colleges to halt classroom instruction. An estimated 20.2 million members of this slice of Gen Z were living at home August -- nearly 2 million more than last year. Zillow

How is your Eastside house hunt going? Share your experience and advice with other readers if you are looking for a place to buy or rent if you are looking on our coverage area. Keep it short -- no more than 150 words. Send your submission to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

News & Notes

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 3-bedroom Los Feliz Mid Century with pool that sold for $2,700,000 ($99k under asking); the lowest was a 2-bedroom fixer in East LA that went for $358,000 ($9k over asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$100k reduction on Atwater Village traditional w/ADU, $71k chop on Mt Washington 4-bedroom and $50k slice on Echo Park Bungalow

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Atwater Village traditional w/ADU: $100,000 reduction on renovated 3-bedroom home with ADU and spacious private yard. Now asking $1,350,000.

Mt Washington 4-bedroom: $71,000 chop on spacious 4-bedroom home with sound proofed garage, bonus structure, spacious deck and hot tub offering hillside views. Now asking $1,128,000.

Echo Park Bungalow: $50,000 slice on bungalow with 3-bedrooms and landscaped yard blocks away from shops and restaurants. Now asking $1,029,000.

Now Asking

Homes for Under $600,000: East LA 2-on-a-lot; Echo Park bungalow and Highland Park fixer

If your house-buying budget is $600,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:

East LA 2-on-a-lot: Duplex with 3-bedrooms within walking distance to shopping district and located near freeways. Asking $512,000.

Echo Park bungalow: 1-bedroom home with fruit trees and tall hedges offering privacy in need of bathroom updates. Asking $595,000.

Highland Park fixer: 1-bedroom fixer with large basement in North of York area. Asking $565,000.

