Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

Record Highs: The median price of a home sold in L.A. County in June jumped 23.1% from last year to $790,000, reports the L.A. Times. With more homes hitting the market, prices and sales are expected to moderate in coming months.

“The market is still extremely competitive, with 70 percent of homes selling above list price," said David Walsh, President of the California Assn. of Realtors. "However, the number of new listings increased in June, and both the share of listings with a reduced price and median reduction amount increased, giving buyers more opportunities to purchase.”

All in the Family : Latino homebuyers are more likely to rely on financial assistance from family members than other ethnic and racial groups. That support can take the form of living rent-free with a family member in order to save up for a down payment. More than half of existing Latino homeowners have used this strategy compared to 39% of Black homeowners and 38% of white homeowners. This has helped fuel a surge in Latino homeownership.

Latinos "in the U.S., especially those who are undocumented, tend to have less access to credit and higher debt compared to other racial or ethnic groups, making them more dependent on support from family to buy a home,” said Redfin economist Sebastian Sandoval-Olascoaga. Redfin

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 4-bedroom Spanish Colonia in Los Feliz that sold at the asking price of $3.850,000; the lowest was a 2-bedroom, East Los Angeles Traditional that went for $425,000 ($12,000 under asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$19k cut on City Terrace Traditional; $15k slice on Silver Lake condo; $350k chop on Echo Park 4-plex

City Terrace Traditional: $19,000 cut on 3-bedroom home with a remodeled bathroom, dual pane windows, and roof less than 7 years old. All the bedrooms are carpet and have a ceiling fan. Now $630,000.

Silver Lake condo: $15,000 slice on third floor unit with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, heating, an updated kitchen with granite counters and appliances. Also included is a community pool and 2 parking spaces. Now $640,000.

Echo Park 4-plex: $350,000 chop on two story home with four units that each carry 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Four garage spaces are located in the back and each have separate back entrances. Now $1,400,000.

Now Asking

Homes with central air in Eagle Rock, Highland Park & Silver Lake

Views are nice and high-end appliances are a good selling point. But given our summer heat and sticky weather, homes with central A/C are going to be a must-have for many buyers. Here are three cool homes we found:

• Silver Lake condo: Top floor unit includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, large windows, and a private patio. Condo amenities include a pool, earthquake insurance, a private park, and internet/cable. Now asking $749,000.

• Highland Park Craftsman: 1911 home comes with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, renovated kitchen and bathroom, central air, an attic, a rear patio and a garage. Vintage pieces include doorknobs and a fireplace. Now asking $979,000.

• Eagle Rock Traditional: Updated 2-story home includes 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 living rooms, an attached garage, a patio with BBQ area and a pool. Upgraded features include kitchen appliances, lighting, flooring, and paint. Now asking $1,299,000.

Open House Calendar

