Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.
News & Notes
November Results: The median sales price in LA County hit $700,000 in November -- 12.2% above last year's figure. Meanwhile, sales were up 13.1%. Analysts credit the strong results to a combination of factors, including low mortgage rates and millennials entering their prime home buying years, said the LA Times.
Equity: Homeowner equity grew by the fastest pace since 2014, according to Corelogic. During the third quarter of this year, home equity nationwide rose 10.8% -- or $1 trillion. In California, the average homeowner saw home equity rise by about $34,000.
Hi-Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 4-bedroom Spanish Colonial in Los Feliz that sold for asking at $2,495,000; the lowest was a 2-bedroom renovated cottage in Boyle Heights that went for $485,000 ($49.9k under asking).
Real Estate Reductions
$8k slice on Monterey Hills condo; $14k reduction on Eagle Rock 3-bedroom and $300k chop on Echo Park 2-on-a-lot
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Monterey Hills condo: $8,000 slice on 2-bedroom condo with 2 bathrooms, patio, fire place and 2 assigned parking spaces located near USC and DTLA. Now asking $542,000.
Eagle Rock 3-bedroom: $14,000 reduction on traditional home with new AC/heating unit, 2 bathrooms, one car garage and long driveway. Now asking $785,000.
Echo Park 2-on-a-lot: $300,000 chop on 5-bedroom property with balcony offering views of the city and a full headroom attic. Now asking $1,195,000.
Which property remains overpriced?
Now Asking
Homes near Elysian Park for $800,000 or less
If your house-buying budget is $800,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:
One-bedroom bungalow: Remodeled Craftsman cottage with large bedroom closet, ductless, a/c and heat, low HOA's and extra long side patio. Asking $475,000.
One-bedroom tenants-in-common unit: 1920's Spanish unit with refinished hardwood floors, front patio, in-unit laundry and new appliances. Asking $479,000.
3-bedroom cottage: Historical Solano Canyon home with spa tub, air curtain, and teared backyard offering views of canyon and DTLA. Asking $775,000.
Which home is the dest deal?
