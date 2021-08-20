Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

Record High: While home buyers are beginning to become more picky with more choices available, LA home prices continue to surge this summer. The LA County median sales price reached $795,000 in July. That is a record high. LA Times

Condo Comeback?: There are signs the condo market is bouncing back from its pandemic lows. Last year condo sales and prices lagged well behind single-family homes as buyers opted for larger properties to accommodate working at home and family life. But in June of this year, condos nationwide were selling above asking for the first time in at least nine years. The typical condo sold in 22 days -- a record pace. Figures for Los Angeles were not available. Redfin

Celebrity Real Estate: Once again, Leonardo DiCaprio is working a real estate deal involving a house that one of his relatives used in the past or might use in the future. In this case, he's listing the five-bedroom/seven-bathroom English Tudor Revival where his lived until last May, according to Dirt. DiCaprio bought the house on Red Oak Drive from musical artist Moby in 2018 for $4.9 million, and has now listed it for $5.7 million.

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a Silver Lake Mid-Century with a pool that sold for $2,750,000 ($650,000 over asking); the lowest was an East LA duplex that went for asking at $450,000 ($10,000 over asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$20k slice on Atwater Village townhouse; $49k cut on Mount Washington Traditional; $101k chop on Los Feliz Mediterraneanwed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Atwater Village townhouse: $20,000 slice on modern 2 story home with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a private front patio and an upstairs courtyard. Property is all-electric and has central A/C and heat. Now $1,275,000.

Mount Washington Traditional: $49,000 cut on 3-bedroom home that includes 2.5 bathrooms, a fireplace, an attached garage for 2 cars. Hilltop home offers neighborhood views. Now $939,000.

Los Feliz Mediterranean: $101,000 chop on 4-bedroom home with 3 bathrooms, a home office, remodeled kitchen, a rear patio and a garden. Property also includes a detached guest house. Now $2,099,000.

Now Asking

Mid-Century homes in Echo Park, Mount Washington & Glassell Park

We know we have many fans of mid-century architecture among our readers. So we went in search of mid-century homes on the market this week. Here are three we found in Echo Park, Glassell Park and Mount Washington.

• Echo Park condo: Unit includes 2-bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a private balcony. Mid-Century complex comes with landscaped grounds and a private pool. Now asking $749,000.

• Mount Washington multilevel: Mid-Century, 3-bedroom home comes with 2 bathrooms, an open floor plan, a renovated kitchen, and a private deck overlooking the neighborhood. Now asking $995,000.

• Glassell Park view home: Modern 2-bedroom home features vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, and glass walls offering mountain views. Property also includes a patio, a balcony, and a 2 car garage. Now asking $949,000.

