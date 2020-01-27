Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday, the city's water and power agency paid $28 million for a former college in Glassell Park; a colorful Echo Park duplex gets a write up in Architectural Digest and actress Erinn Hayes shows off her renovated Highland Park carriage house.

Read on for details!

Echo Park

Architectural Digest pays a visit to the Yolk House, a former Echo Park duplex that now serves as the colorful home of designer Laurel Broughton. The 1930s home takes its name from the steps of an interior stairwell that are painted a bridge shade of yellow. “When the color reflects off the white walls, it makes the whole space glow,” she said.

Glassell Park

The new owner of the former campus for Shepherd University turns out to be LADWP, according to The Real Deal. The public utility paid $28 million for the nearly 6-acre property at 3200 N. San Fernando Road. The Real Deal notes that the city's Department of Water and Power may plan to staff up at this location, following up on prior plans to hire new employees for large projects over the next five years. The buildings were completed in 1972 and 1973, and Shepherd University was founded there in 1999, offering degrees in theology, music and nursing. The school filed for bankruptcy in August 2017, however, and went out of business in Jan. 2018 after donation pledges had slowed down, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Highland Park



Actress and Highland Park homeowner Erinn Hayes gives a tour of the former carriage house she and her husband transformed into a modern living space. L.A. Times

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez