A round up the latest Eastside real estate news.

Is the real estate party over?

Home prices throughout Southern California leveled off last month in the wake to higher mortgage rates and rising inflation, the Orange County Register reported. Sales dropped 16% from a year ago, leaving one of the lowest May sales totals since 1988. “The sellers are coming to the realization the party is over,” Katherine Orth, a broker-associate with DPP Real Estate, told the Register. Though home prices have remained stable, sales fell to 20,470 transactions last month, down 4.8% from April. Prices and sales usually rise from April to May, the Register said.

Landlord-tenant tensions on the rise

Landlord-tenant conflicts that involve police are reaching record levels as the era of rental relief for the pandemic comes to a close, Crosstown reported. LAPD responded to 279 “landlord/tenant/neighbor” disputes in May, the highest monthly total ever. The previous record? In April, with 264 incidents. In fact, four of the five highest monthly counts happened within the past year, according to Crosstown’s research. The three neighborhoods with the most landlord/tenant/neighbor disputes so far this year are Downtown, Koreatown, and Westlake.

East Hollywood

Construction began on 177 residential units at the former site of the Union Swap Meet, Urbanize reported. Digging at 4626-4644 Santa Monica Blvd. started recently, nearly two years after the old swap meet warehouse was torn down. Plans call for a seven-story mixed-use development with ground-floor commercial and retail space.

El Sereno

Five new single-family homes are planned for the 3200 block of N. Amethyst Street, according to documents filed with the City. Each home at 3214-3222 N. Amethyst St. will be 2-stories tall, with an attached garage and 1,638 square-feet of floor space. The property is currently occupied by just one 4-bedroom residence that dates back to 1913.

Real Estate Reductions

This week's discounts include $25,000 off a Monterey Hills condo; a $100,000 cut on a Silver Lake Duplex and a $150,000 chop on an El Sereno Traditional.

