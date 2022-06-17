Home prices throughout Southern California leveled off last month in the wake to higher mortgage rates and rising inflation, the Orange County Register reported. Sales dropped 16% from a year ago, leaving one of the lowest May sales totals since 1988. “The sellers are coming to the realization the party is over,” Katherine Orth, a broker-associate with DPP Real Estate, told the Register. Though home prices have remained stable, sales fell to 20,470 transactions last month, down 4.8% from April. Prices and sales usually rise from April to May, the Register said.
Landlord-tenant tensions on the rise
Landlord-tenant conflicts that involve police are reaching record levels as the era of rental relief for the pandemic comes to a close, Crosstown reported. LAPD responded to 279 “landlord/tenant/neighbor” disputes in May, the highest monthly total ever. The previous record? In April, with 264 incidents. In fact, four of the five highest monthly counts happened within the past year, according to Crosstown’s research. The three neighborhoods with the most landlord/tenant/neighbor disputes so far this year are Downtown, Koreatown, and Westlake.
East Hollywood
Construction began on 177 residential units at the former site of the Union Swap Meet,Urbanize reported. Digging at 4626-4644 Santa Monica Blvd. started recently, nearly two years after the old swap meet warehouse was torn down. Plans call for a seven-story mixed-use development with ground-floor commercial and retail space.
El Sereno
Five new single-family homes are planned for the 3200 block of N. Amethyst Street, according to documents filed with the City. Each home at 3214-3222 N. Amethyst St. will be 2-stories tall, with an attached garage and 1,638 square-feet of floor space. The property is currently occupied by just one 4-bedroom residence that dates back to 1913.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $25,000 off a Monterey Hills condo; a $100,000 cut on a Silver Lake Duplex and a $150,000 chop on an El Sereno Traditional.
For design and history-minded buyers looking to purchase a home in the California low desert, Magnesia Falls Cove looks and sounds like it is right out of a 1960's soap opera. Wide streets, low-slung houses, Googie-inspired neighborhood signs, and lanky palms nestle close to the Santa Rosa Mountains.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.