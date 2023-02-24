Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
New L.A. apartments grow in size - but not for long
The average size of a newly built apartment in Los Angeles grew 6% larger over the last 10 years, according to an analysis on RentCafe. But that just means the average new apartment size is 799 square feet, which is tied with Minneapolis and Jersey City for 12th smallest apartment size in the country. One possible reason apartments got bigger: A larger share of them had two or three bedrooms rather than one, according to the author of the analysis, Adina Dragos. But smaller apartments are in store for L.A. renters. The latest data show that the average size of units now under construction is 629 square feet, the study said.
Self-defense classes for landlords
Landlords have been taking self-defense classes for potential attacks by tenants or others, Capital and Main reported. The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles started hosting the classes as tensions rose between landlords and tenants during the eviction moratorium. Now that moratorium is about to end, raising further concerns. “In COVID a lot of people lost their jobs, they lost their family, and the last thing they have is their house,” said Carrie Rios, a former police officer who has been leading classes. “You’re taking the last thing they have. This is their worst day. I’m not trying to scare you, but you need to be prepared for that.”
Atwater Village
Designer Emily Ward talks to Domino about redoing a mid-century two-bedroom, yet keeping the old 1970s IKEA cabinetry. “The wood inside aged perfectly, and the old European hinges were made so much better than new ones,” Ward said.
Los Feliz
Dirt looks at the two storefronts on Kingswell Avenue that once housed the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio, where Walt Disney worked with his brother Roy. This was before the business moved to the corner of Griffith Park Boulevard and Hyperion Avenue, and became the first place known as “Walt Disney Studio.”
Silver Lake
Lauren Lexton, a producer behind "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" and "Toddlers and Tiaras," and husband Kevin MacCarthy, a storyboard artist with “Anchorman” and “There Will Be Blood,” have listed the hillside home they'd built back in 2000, Dirt reported. Designed by architect Lorcan O’Herlihy, the three-bedroom on Fernwood Avenue has turned up in more than one architectural book, Dirt said. The asking price is just under $2 million. Last year, Lexton and MacCarthy also sold a home to actor Fred Armisen.
