In this issue of Real Estate Monday: The Silver Lake residence of legendary architect sold for over asking. Echo Park restaurant owner Mike Taix explains why his restaurant is not that historic. And Griffith Park grows ... a tiny bit. Read on for details!

The Eastside housing market is riding out the pandemic … for now, reports The Eastsider in a survey of agents and brokers. As officials relax coronavirus restrictions and restart the economy, many real estate agents active across the Eastside are expressing an encouraging – but cautious – optimism when it comes to the industry of buying and selling real estate.

Boyle Heights

The City Planning Commission has approved a supportive housing project next to the Metro station at 1st and Soto Streets, Urbanize reports. Developed by the East L.A. Community Corp. and Bridge Housing Corp., the Los Lirios apartments are to have 64 units in a five-story building, with 2,443 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Apartments are reserved for homeless people and low-income households earning at or below 30 and 50 percent of the area median income. Construction is expected to finish next year.

Nonprofit developer East L.A. Community Corp. had laid off workers and revealed a financial shortfall, putting it "in a difficult position" to provide housing and services to low income people, reports The Eastsider. The developer that has built more than 700 units of affordable housing across the Eastside and more than 300 in the pipeline.

Echo Park

Historic preservationists have raised objections, and are raising money, in response to a proposed six-story development on the site of Taix restaurant, reports The Eastsider. The Echo Park Historical Society (Eastsider publisher Jesus Sanchez is a board member) has gone on record opposing the proposal, while the Silver Lake Heritage Trust has launched an online petition and fundraising campaign to have the building declared a historic monument. Meanwhile, restaurant owner Mike Taix supports the change since the project will include a smaller version of his restaurant that is crucial to its future. "This will be the only way Taix can exist," he writes in The Eastsider.

Plans have been filed for building a 14-unit apartment building at 1932 Park Ave., just up the block from Echo Park Lake. Three units have been set aside as affordable housing.

A 12-unit apartment building is taking shape at 1111 N. Echo Park Blvd., just half a block from the lake, Urbanize reported. The four-story building will have three levels of housing over a street-level garage.

Los Feliz

Griffith Park will be expanded slightly, according to Friends of Griffith Park. The non-profit announced it has successfully led a drive to buy two undeveloped hillside lots just outside the Bronson Canyon entrance - near the Bronson Caves, which were used as the Batcave in the old Batman TV series. Urbanize reports this totals 1.25 acres, which will be incorporated into the rest of the park. Friends of Griffith Park raised the $500,000 purchase price in partnership with the Conservation Authority, according to the Los Feliz Ledger.

The Sam and Jane Taylor House in the 3200 block of Waverly Drive could become a historic-cultural monument under documents filed with the city.

Silver Lake

The home of noted architect John Lautner has sold for $1.67 million - $80,000 over the original asking price - according to the L.A. Times. The three-bedroom/two bathroom home has stories, descending down a hillside lot, with around 1,200 square feet of space. It joined the National Register of Historic Places in 2016. This is the first time the property has been sold since 1984.

Netflix executive Melissa Cobb has listed her 4-bedroom/3-bathroom home for $5.85 million - which may seem like a lot until you learn that the 3,269-square-foot East Coast Traditional comes with nearly half an acre of land, Variety reports. Yes, of course, it has views of the reservoir, and sits right next door to John Lautner’s Silvertop compound.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez