Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Dodger Stadium

The company proposing to build a gondola from Union Station to Dodger Stadium announced it has settled on a route that would take the aerial tramway generally above Alameda Street through Chinatown and include a station at the foot of Los Angeles State Historic Park, The Eastsider said. Officials with Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit said they were abandoning a second alternative route that would have taken the gondola system generally along Spring Street.

East Los Angeles

An affordable and permanent supportive housing project at 3rd Street and Dangler Avenue has been approved for $34 million in county construction bonds, Urbanize reported. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the bond issuance last week. In addition, the California Strategic Growth Council awarded $23.8 million for transportation improvements surrounding the development site. The 3rd & Dangler project is to have 78 residential units, with half of them set aside for chronically homeless and mentally ill homeless people, and the other half reserved as affordable housing.

Echo Park

The City Planning Commission approved a 176-unit development near Sunset and Alvarado, Urbanize reported. The development at 2225 Sunset Blvd. would have frontage on Mohawk and Elsinore Streets. This is much the same location as a proposed 62-unit housing project from around 10 years ago that didn't manage to get through.

El Sereno

The city has filed to create a land use and zoning designation for the Rose Hill Court Development project. Details are spare on this plan except that it will reflect the "development pattern and ownership status" for 101 addresses along Florizel Street, Mercury Avenue, and McKenzie Avenue.

Lincoln Heights

A large planned development on Avenue 34 at Pasadena Avenue will be having its soil and gas checked for hazardous substances by state regulators, out of “an abundance of caution,” the Los Angeles Times said. The Department of Toxic Substances Control will be collecting the data, though the agency had earlier indicated that toxic substances from an adjacent property were probably not a problem. A real estate development team that includes RMS Corp. and Pinyon Group plans to construct three mixed-use buildings with 468 residential units. Soil on a bordering property had to be cleaned up for years because of a dry cleaning facility that once stood there, and the state still monitors the groundwater. Regulators have said the levels of chemicals in that groundwater are low, and probably don’t pose a risk for the residential construction area. The housing project site was also once used by an electronics assembly operation.

Los Feliz

Leonardo DiCaprio has bought a 4-bedroom/4-bathroom home on Aberdeen Avenue, though probably for a family member, Dirt reported. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) and his husband, Justin Mikita, sold it to DiCaprio for $7.1 million, slightly over the asking price of $6.995 million. The late 1920s Spanish Colonial - which was featured in Architectural Digest in 2018 - has been owned or co-owned by other celebrities, including pop star Gwen Stefani, and TV writer/producer Mark Brazill. DiCaprio, however, has been in the habit of buying homes in this area for members of his family - with real estate that has included a Spanish hacienda in Silver Lake, and an English Traditional in Los Feliz that once belonged to the musician Moby. In this case, the lucky family member is his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, reports the New York Post.

Silver Lake

Plans have been unveiled to build nine apartments just east of the Bellevue Recreation Center, Urbanize reported. The project, called TerraceHouse, would replace a single-family home at 3520 W. Marathon St.

