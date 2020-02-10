Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday, a deal to redevelop the Lincoln Heights jail is way behind schedule; a long-delayed Eagle Rock housing projects has been put up for sale and Josh Radnor bought a $3 million Los Feliz home after feuding with his Hollywood Hills neighbors. Read on for details!

Chinatown

Councilman Gil Cedillo is proposing taking over an apartment building through eminent domain from a landlord who wants to convert the building into market-rate, The Real Deal and the L.A. Times report. Cedillo has asked the Board of Public Works to consider making this move on the 124-unit Hillside Villa, after residents received notices that the rents would go by an average of 50 percent starting in September. The property was built in 1986, when the landlord committed to keeping the units affordable for 30 years. That agreement lapsed in 2018, permitting the landlords to raise rents to market rates.

Eagle Rock

"Pillarhenge" is up for sale again, according to Boulevard Sentinel. The construction site along the 1300 block of Colorado Boulevard – nicknamed for its line of exposed concrete columns – is listed for $3.2 million, $1.3 million more than the sale price in 2016. The project on site is to be a four-story mixed-use development with 31 apartment units. The owner the owner, Imad Boukai, told the Sentinel he has not given up on the development, but put the property up for sale to keep his option open to walk away if a buyer came along.

East Hollywood

The new inpatient tower at CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center is now as tall as it's going to get. The frame on the top floor has been completed, and the building has "topped out," Urbanize reports. The five-story building at the center of the hospital campus at 1300 N. Vermont Ave. will hold an expanded emergency department, a neonatal intensive care unit, and private patient rooms. The building is scheduled to be finished next year.

Echo Park

Underground parking levels are currently being excavated for the mixed-use development planned for Echo Park Avenue and Grafton Street, Urbanize reports. The three-story building is to have 35 studio apartments and 2,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Glassell Park

Renderings are available on Urbanize for a proposed mixed-use development next to the river. The five-story structure, True North Landing, would sit on about seven acres at 2750 Casitas Ave., with 419 apartments, 19,000 square feet of office space and 3,500 square feet of ground-floor retail.

Lincoln Heights

Efforts are moving slower than expected in redeveloping the former Lincoln Heights Jail into a residential complex. A report from the city's chief legislative analyst says the project will need more time to deal with environmental issues. The city's Exclusive Negotiation Agreement with the developers Lincoln Property Company and Fifteen Group is currently set to expire on May 23, 2020. But environmental cleanup of the existing building conditions has caused the project to fall behind schedule, according to analyst Alex Whitehead, who is proposing a 12-month extension. The original idea for the development is more than 68,000-square-feet of residential space, 220,000-square-feet of commercial space, 57,000 square-feet of manufacturing and retail space and more than four acres of public open space.

Los Feliz

Actor Josh Radnor has bought a house here after a long dispute with his old neighbors in the Hollywood Hills, Variety reports. Radnor, known for his role as Ted on the TV show "How I met Your Mother," apparently paid around $3 million last year for a 4-bedroom/3-bathroom 1920s Spanish villa. This followed a three-year battle in his old Hollywood Hills neighborhood when he extended the size of his deck and knocked down a retaining wall.

Silver Lake

"Hawk House" on the 2400 block of North Silver Ridge Avenue has been declared a Historic Cultural Monument, The Eastsider reported. The City Council approved the status for the 2-bedroom hillside home, which was designed by architect Harwell Hamilton Harris and constructed in 1939 for Edwin "Stan" Stanton and Ethyle Hawk. The application for historic status said "The design exemplifies Harris’s important architectural themes of the time and evokes the feeling of a Japanese pavilion based on a modular system."

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez