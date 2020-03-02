Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday, an Echo Park bungalow court threatened with demolition has been nominated as a historic landmark. The City Council votes to keep negotiating a deal to redevelop the former Lincoln Heights jail. And a look at the art and significance of Batchelder tile.

Read on for details!

You may not know a Batchelder tile if you see one, but many Angelenos have been living with them inside their old homes and apartments - ceramic artworks recognizable by their "subtle earth tones and romantic imagery," according to Curbed, which reports on the tile maker, Ernest Batchelder. Gone now for more than 50 years, Batchelder is recognized as an important contributor to the Arts and Crafts movement of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

East Hollywood

Ground has been broken for a seven-story, 42-unit apartment building at the southeast corner of Melrose and Oxford Avenues, Urbanize reports. Plans outline a mix of studio, three-, four-, and five-bedroom residences. The project is budgeted for about $16-million, and is supposed to open in around 18 months.

Echo Park

The Cultural Heritage Commission will be considering whether to recommend a hillside bungalow court as a Historic-Cultural Monument. The Stires Staircase Bungalow Court at 1251-1259 West Sunset Blvd. consists of 10 bungalows built in 1922 on a steep slope. The owners want to demolish the bungalows for a new housing project, according to Curbed. The application for historical status contends that the "site provides an important example of a surviving and significant Bungalow Court typology built in the Mission Revival style."

Construction is now fully active along the northern perimeter of Dodger Stadium for a $100-million renovation, Urbanize said. Plans include a new center field plaza with restaurants, bars, beer gardens and a new children's play area. Renovations will also include a statue of Sandy Koufax, new restrooms in the Left and Right Field Pavilions, a new sound system, and "home run seats" just beyond the outfield wall. It is all scheduled to be completed before the beginning of the 2020 baseball season.

Glassell Park

The City Council has approved plans to redevelop a warehouse at 2900 San Fernando Road into a five-story complex with 370 apartments, Urbanize reports. Thirty-one of the units are to be very low-income housing. A timeline has not been announced, but construction is expected to take about 20 months.

Lincoln Heights

Amid delays in redeveloping the former Lincoln Heights Jail into a residential complex, the City Council has agreed to give the developers - Lincoln Property Company and Fifteen Group - and city negotiators an additional 12 months to reach a deal, with an option for another possible 12-month extension further on down the road. The original agreement was set to expire in May, but developers have gotten bogged down working out environmental issues with the existing site.The original idea for the development is more than 68,000-square-feet of residential space, 220,000-square-feet of commercial space, 57,000 square-feet of manufacturing and retail space and more than four acres of public open space.

A filing with the planning department indicates that a proposed mixed-use hotel for in the USC Health Sciences campus is to have 200 rooms, and is seeking permission to serve a full line of alcoholic beverages. The project at 1550 N San Pablo St. is also to feature an 18,400-square-foot ground-floor lobby, a restaurant, bar, banquet rooms, a pool area and live entertainment.

Renderings have been released for a proposed affordable mixed-use project at 1829 North Hancock St. The completed complex would have 97 residential units - 96 of them affordable - and about 71,764 square feet of non-residential uses, including a medical office, a medical clinic and a grocery store. Urbanize notes that Decro Corporation, which is behind the project, is seeking to redevelop two thirds of a city-block at 3000 N. Main Street.

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez