A pedestrian bridge may one day link Solano Canyon and Los Angeles State Historic Park. A developer wants to increase the size of a planned Lincoln Heights residential project by 100 units. Musician Mark Ronson is asking $5.4 million for his 5-bedroom Los Feliz house with pool.

Chinatown

The state parks department is contemplating where to put a pedestrian bridge into Los Angeles State Historic Park so it will be more accessible to Solano Canyon and other neighborhoods to the east on the other side of North Broadway, according to Urbanize. While the new park is easily accessible along North Spring Street, it's cut off on the other side by the Gold Line Tracks. A series of community outreach meetings have been held, presenting a choice of plans for a bridge either near North Broadway and Cottage Home Street, at Bishops Road, at Savoy Street, or near Solano Avenue.

East Hollywood

A 68-unit housing development a few blocks north of the Vermont/Beverly Metro station has been approved by the Los Angeles City Planning Commission, according to Urbanize. The 5-story structure on 4055-4065 W. Oakwood Avenue is to have a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom residences, 14 of which would be priced for low- and very low-income households.

Echo Park

A place for homeless families with children has opened in the neighborhood, according to The Eastsider. The Whole Child, which has been helping vulnerable families for 62 years, is overseeing 44 housing units that are being leased from The Gateways Hospital and Mental Health Center. The first families already moved into the new facility on September 3, with a grand opening held on September 21. "It is our priority to make sure that children are kept safe from the harshness of sleeping in cars and motels," Supervisor Hilda Solis said at the grand opening.

Lincoln Heights

Plans have been updated for constructing a huge apartment complex near the Gold Line, according to The Real Deal. The development firm Pinyon Group has submitted a new entitlement application for putting the new complex in place of an existing warehouse on five acres in the area of 151 Avenue 34, two blocks south of Heritage Square Station. This updated plan has 468 housing units - nearly 100 more than the original plan - and more than double the number of units set aside for affordable housing (now 66 units). Pinyon also shrunk the height and total square footage of the project, cutting 30,000 square feet of office space from the original plan. Plans also include more than 16,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space facing Pasadena Avenue.

Los Feliz

Music producer Mark Ronson has put his 5-bedroom home up for sale, Variety reported. For the asking price of $5.4 million, the home features 5,218-square-feet of indoor space, nearly a third of an acre of land, a two-story poolside guesthouse, and, of course, secured gates. Ronson and socialite jewelry designer Ann Dexter-Jones bought the property for almost $4.3 million in late 2016. It was built in 1935 and designed by architect William Asa Hudson.

