Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Echo Park
The 900-square-foot Burrito King at Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado Street is now being leased at an asking price of $6,400 a month (the equivalent of 426 Machaca Burritos), according a marketing flyer. That does not include $50,000 in "key money" to take over the lease.
Elysian Valley
The Elysian, an event space on Clearwater Street serves as a filming location for the Netflix series, “The Lincoln Lawyer,” Dirt reported. In the series, it has the same name -- Elysian -- but stands in as a Latin-Asian fusion restaurant run by the main character's love interest.
Lincoln Heights
Urbanize has new details on plans to facilitate more housing construction around Los Angeles State Historic Park. A recently published draft environmental study contains proposed changes to the Cornfield-Arroyo Seco Specific Plan.
Los Feliz
A three-story building with seven apartments -- along with a ground-floor ADU -- is planned for 1820 N. Berendo St. This would replace an existing singe-family, three-bedroom home that dates back to 1907, according to city records. The applicant is listed as Yu Kon Kim from Compound Development.
Silver Lake
The former Satellite music club on 1717 Silver Lake Blvd. is apparently being remodeled and transformed back into a restaurant, according to a newsletter from the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council. A restaurant is, indeed, what was promised back in 2020, when Jeff Wolfram, whose family has owned the venue since 1967, announced they would be tearing down the stage and restarting the kitchen. The venue originally was a restaurant when Wolfram’s father started it in 1967, according to the Satellite's now-defunct website.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Modern hillside Highland Park home
- Lake Arrowhead mountain retreat
- Inizio Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
