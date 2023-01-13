Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
What to know when building an ADU
Building an ADU has its share of complications, according to the L.A. Times in its recent article, “21 vital ADU tips from people who’ve built them in L.A.” Among other things, your property taxes will go up substantially, and the city’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance will now apply not just to the ADU, but to the single-family home where it’s built. Mona Field, who built an ADU next to her Eagle Rock home, said dealing with with the city can be a challenge. “It took me hours to figure out what they are talking about, why I owe them money and how to respond to their paperwork."
Boyle Heights
Renderings have been released for a mixed-use complex at 2115 Cesar Chavez Ave. with 50 residential units, Urbanize reported. The images and plans were posted by the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council and show five floors of residential units over street-level commercial space and semi-subterranean parking.
Echo Park
Construction work is underway on a large apartment complex on Sunset Boulevard near Mohawk Street. Cypress Equity Investments is building a seven-story, 176-unit apartment building with a roof deck, swimming pools and underground parking. It's the same site where a previous developer won approval for 62 apartments about 15 years ago. That project never came to fruition, but Cypress Equity took over and came up with a project that was more than twice as large. Construction will take more than two years, according to city documents mentioned in Urbanize.
Glassell Park
The so-called “Domestead” on Sundown Drive is back on the market. It's a 41-year-old geodesic dome with triangular skylights and a wraparound deck. Designed by Los Angeles architect William King, the two-bedroom dome was later renovated by Fritz Haeg, whom Dirt describes as a “garden proselytizer and artist.” The home now sits on a quarter acre of gardens. It last sold in 2015 for just over $1 million, and is now listed at $1.7 million.
Plans have been submitted to subdivide 3328-3330 Andrita St. into four-small lots, each with a new single family residence and an ADU.
Los Feliz
A 99-year-old art nouveau mansion designed sold this week for $10.29 million, according to Redfin. That's more than $400,000 over the asking price. “The Castle” on Glendower Avenue sprawls across two acres of gardens and landscaping, and features an observation tower that echoes the design of nearby Griffith Park Observatory. Back in the 1960s, the five-bedroom, 7-bathroom home played host to renters such as such as Bob Dylan, Andy Warhol, and the Velvet Underground, Dirt reported. Subsequent owners have included Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Gilbert Getty from the Getty oil family.
