Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday: A developer wants to transform a Boyle Heights senior living complex into apartments. A nonprofit devoted to Native Americans is moving from Downtown to Echo Park. And a venture capitalist has paid $8.3 million for the Van Griffith Estate. Read on for details!

Boyle Heights

The proposal to declare the former International Institute of Los Angeles in Boyle Heights a historic landmark will be reviewed during a hearing on Thursday. The Cultural Heritage Commission has received a report from the Los Angeles Department of City Planning recommending the designation - based on the building's "association with Progressive Era reform, women’s social movements, and patterns of immigration in Los Angeles, and for its association with the development of the Boyle Heights neighborhood," the report stated. In addition, the report called the building at 435 South Boyle Ave. "an excellent and intact example of Spanish Colonial Revival institutional architecture, and as an exemplary work of the master architectural firm Webber and Spaulding." The building was constructed between 1931 and 1932 and initially served to help newly arrived immigrants integrate into their new lives in Los Angeles.

Plans have been filed to convert the 48-unit Sakura Gardens senior living community at 325 Boyle Ave. into a 45-unit multi-family building, and to construct 50 additional units. The Boyle Heights facility was sold to Pacifica Companies around the beginning of 2016, over objection from many members of L.A.’s Japanese-American community, KCET reported at that time.

Echo Park

The nonprofit United American Indian Involvement has signed a deal to rent 30,688 square feet of space about two blocks from Echo Park Lake, according to Connect California. The seven-year lease on 1441-1449 West Temple Street had been valued at $8.1 million. The UAII provides education, counseling and medical services to Native Americans in L.A.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Lincoln Heights

The Planning Commission postponed reviewing an appeal against a giant mixed-use project on Avenue 34 at Pasadena Avenue, The Eastsider reported. The commission will review the appear at its next meeting on Aug. 27. Neighbors have raised objections to the five-story, 468-apartment complex, particularly regarding an earlier decision by the Planning Department to allow the project to be much larger and denser than would normally be allowed; the project would include affordable housing and is located near mass transit. City Councilman Gil Cedillo issued a letter to the developer Friday supporting the continuance. "This proposed project that introduces new density to the Lincoln Heights community must only move forward not only with the acknowledgement but also the resolutions to the concerns the community brings forth to your Team."

Los Feliz

Construction has moved on to the fourth floor of the large apartment complex now rising at the busy intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Hillhurst Avenue, The Eastsider reported. Framing for the third story looks complete for the new 202-unit "City Lights" project. The project will eventually rise to five stories, with 215,091 square feet of space - including approximately 14,725 square feet of ground-floor retail space that will be lined up along Hollywood Boulevard.

The historic Van Griffith Estate on Vermont Street has finally found a buyer after almost a year on the market, Variety reports. The 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom compound has sold for $8.3 million, more than half a million dollars above the June 2018 purchase price of $7.75 million. Venture capitalist Blake Bartlett bought the .78-acre property from software heiress/filmmaker Megan Ellison, who never actually used it as her private residence. The home was built in 1925 for the son of Griffith J. Griffith (of Griffith Park fame). Later owners included Michael “Flea” Balzary of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank