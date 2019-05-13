Eastside Real Estate & Development News

Los Feliz Spanish Colonial Revival-style has been nominated as a historic landmark. East Hollywood is gaining several duplexes. And the owner of the demolished Silver Lake Streamline-Moderne storefront said the building "wasn’t exactly pretty."

Boyle Heights

A homeless housing project planned next to the El Mercado shopping center scored a "tentative victory" according to the L.A. Times. A Superior Court judge said that El Mercado's owners, who objected to the project, had not brought substantial evidence that project planners had improperly approved the proposal without a full environmental review. The project would include 49 apartments for the mentally ill homeless persons.

Chinatown

A local group is suing the College Station development near the Gold Line station over its lack of affordable housing, according to Curbed. Chinatown Community for Equitable Development filed the suit, saying the giant residential project violates the neighborhood’s community plan. The group wants to overturn the city’s approval of the project, and to block work on the site

A mixed-use development has been completed one block west of Broadway," according to Urbanize. The two- and four-story high buildings at the northeast corner of Hill and Bernard Streets include nine apartments with 375 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

East Hollywood

A development of eight duplexes has risen up at at 958-962 N. Normandie Ave., replacing a small apartment building and a single-family home, Urbanize reported. Each of the eight buildings is three stories that house two residential units.

Los Feliz

Will the Miller Residence on West Los Feliz Boulevard become a Historic-Cultural Monument? The city's Cultural Heritage will consider the proposal this week. The single-family, Spanish Colonial Revival-style residence was built in 1922 for automotive glass pioneer John F. Miller and his family. According to the nomination form, "The architectural style of the Miller Residence, the reserved detail with which it is constructed, and the renown of architects Gable & Wyant all make the Miller Residence a structure worthy of preservation...."

Silver Lake

The Beverly Hills jeweler who demolished the former storefront of Yolk gift shop - a Streamline Moderne storefronts - gives his side of the story in L.A. Magazine. Calling it an "honest mistake," Anup Jogani cited a miscommunication between the architect and the contractor over whether the earlier demolition permit for the garage extended to the main structure. Beyond that, he has a different, “Victorian-esque” vision for the building - with distressed brick and exterior window treatments. “If I have to let go of a beautiful brick facade, I might. But the unfortunate part is that the front of the building—I hate to be quoted saying this—but it wasn’t exactly pretty,” Jogani said.

