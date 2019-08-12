Eastside Real Estate & Development News

The LaBianca home sells near the 50th anniversary of the Manson murders. Councilman Jose Huizar wants to look at the feasibility of buying a chunk of Monterey Hills for parkland. And there's a new housing project in the works across from Echo Park Lake.

Read on for details!

Eagle Rock

A mixed-use development with six dwelling units and 1,016 square feet of office and retail commercial space would replace a one-story retail and auto repair building on the 1500 block of West Colorado Boulevard, under a plan that's going before the East Los Angeles Area Planning Commission. The retail and auto repair building dates back to 1928.

Echo Park

A new 15-unit apartment building is being planned along Glendale Boulevard across from Echo Park Lake. The project at 923 N Glendale Blvd. would have a level of underground parking, and one unit would be priced for very low income. Developers are seeking a variance to allow the building reach a height of 39 feet.

Los Feliz

The home where the Charles Manson "family" murdered Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary in 1969 has sold for close to the $1.98 million asking price, according to TMZ. The buyer was Zak Bagansa, the host of the Travel Channel’s "Ghost Adventures." The sale is scheduled to close in early September, shortly after the 50-year anniversary of the murders.

Monterey Hills

The City Council will consider a proposal to look at buying a 12-acre property known as Parcel S - a vacant area that consists mostly of hillside along the 4500 block of Via Marisol. Though the property is already zoned for open space, a prospective buyer last spring expressed interest in building 100 condo units along the steep parcel. A motion by City Councilman Jose Huizar of District 14 seeks instead to have the Department of Recreation and Parks and the City Administrative Officer report on the feasibility of acquiring the property.

Silver Lake

Two separate housing projects are coming before the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council Urban Designer & Preservation Advisory Committee this Wednesday. The project at 2820 Rowena involves replacing a single-family home and duplex and replacing them with six three-story, single-family, small-lot homes with roof tops decks. These structures would be 33-feet high. Meanwhile at 2916 Waverly Drive, developers are proposing to demolish a single family home and replace it, also, with six new three story single family homes.

On the Market

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

New Listings From Eastsider Sponsors

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez