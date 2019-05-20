Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A 5-bedroom Los Feliz property known as the "Murder House" is listed at $3.5 million. New small-lot developments are in the works for Boyle Heights and Eagle Rock. An an Elysian Valley home just sold for $1,250,000 -- a record high for Frogtown. Read on for details!

Angelino Heights

A historic Victorian that seems to have been designed by architect Arthur Benton is up for sale - and recently had a price cut of $50,000. The red 3-bedroom is currently listed at $1,699,000, according to Redfin. Benton lived in Angelino Heights and designed many other homes in the area - though he's better known for promoting Mission Revival architecture, exemplified by his designed for First Church of Christian Science, in Riverside.

Boyle Heights

Small lot projects are spreading to Boyle Heights. Plans have been filed to subdivide a parcel in the 200 block of south State Street into five small lots for construction of five homes, along with 10 parking spaces. Urbanize notes that a development of four single-family homes had was already approved for this property in 2016.

Eagle Rock

A six-unit small-lot subdivision is in the works for 1401 W. Eagle Vista Dr. A Google Street view indicates the site was an empty lot.

A manufactured home on Argus Drive has seen two price cuts since January, dropping from an asking price of $299,000 on January 9 to its current listing of $249,000. The 1-bedroom/1-bathroom home at 5051 Argus Dr. #8 was custom-built in 2016. Space rental is $1,200 a month.

Elysian Valley

While the market shows signs of cooling, a home on Cabot Street just sold for the highest price ever in Frogtown. A 4-bedroom/3-bathroom bungalow at 2405 Cabot St. just went for $1,250,000 - more than $250,000 over the asking price from when it was listed last month. The home sits less than a block from the L.A. River.

Los Feliz

The famous "murder house" on Glendower Place is up for sale again, after less than three years with its current owners. Curbed reports that the 5-bedroom, hilltop Spanish Revival is listed at $3.5 million, apparently while still under renovation. (Photos on the Century 21 website show the interior stripped down to the studs.) Cash offers only. In 1959, a physician named Harold Perelson killed his wife Lillian in her sleep with a ball-peen hammer, then tried to do the same to his oldest daughter. After she escaped to a neighbor's house, Perelson killed himself with a mix of Nembutal and tranquilizers. His motives have never been clear. LAist says the house was then sold to Emily and Juan Enriquez in 1960, but apparently it stayed mostly empty. The couple's son inherited the house in 1994, but he never moved in either. It was finally sold to its current owners in 2016 for $2.3 million.

On the Market

New Listings From Eastsider Sponsors

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez