Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Glassell Park

A single-family home would be replaced by two duplexes, for a total of four new residential units on a 7,103-square-foot lot under plans that were recently submitted to the city. The property at 3566 N Eagle rock Blvd. would also have eight parking spaces, and each duplex would be three stories high. The owner is Urban Cities Development & Paradigm Collaboration of Glendale.

Los Feliz

Five cottages that look like they come out of a fairy tale are being proposed as Historic-Cultural monuments. The John Van Pelt Estates at 2131-2149 Lyric Ave. consist of five homes built in a storybook style - with brick and stone, towers and turrets, nooks and crannies, and a whimsical disregard for symmetry, according to Dirt. Design included "salvaged old ship parts, burnt lumber, and historic clinker brick materials from LA cable cars demolition," according to Sotheby's. Each home also has a name: Whimsy Hall, Windjammer Cottage, Sea Rover Cottage, Sea Horse Lodge, and Star Sailor Manor. Development of these homes - as well as the eight fountains and the oversized pool - occurred in the 1920s and 1930s, finally being completed in 1942. The owner was John Van Pelt, whom Sotheby's identifies as "a renowned music professor and arranger of sacred choral music" The collection of houses was put up for sale last summer for the first time in 45 years, originally listed at $12 million for 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. It is currently listed at $7.8 million.

The Los Feliz Murder house near Griffith Park has apparently found a buyer. Variety reported that the notorious Spanish-style home home on Glendower Place is now in escrow, though the sale price has not been reported. It went up for sale more than a year ago for $3.5 million. The home was the site of a murder-suicide on December 6, 1959. At 4:30 a.m., a cardiologist named Harold Perelson struck his sleeping wife Lillian to death with a ball-peen hammer. He then went to his teenage daughter Judye's room, and struck her in the head with the same hammer. But she woke, screams and ultimately ran out of the house. Perelson told his two remaining children to go back to bed. Then he took an overdose of Nembutal and either codeine or tranquilizer, and was dead before the ambulance arrived.

Emma Roberts sold her 3-bed/4-bath Mediterranean for nearly 50% more than she paid for just two years ago, Variety reported. She bought the home in early 2018 for just over $4 million, and has sold it for about. $5.9 million. The 1920s, three-story sits in the Laughlin Park, which has also been home to Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, and Kristen Stewart.

Silver Lake

A property with a home dating back to 1914 would be subdivided into three lots, under plans filed with the city. The three-lot subdivision would occur at 738 N. Maltman Ave. The property currently contains a 1,262-square-foot 2-bedroom/1-bathroom home on a 7,500-square-foot lot.

— Barry Lank