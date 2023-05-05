Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A recent transplant from Brooklyn chronicles her unsuccessful hunt for a decent apartment in Los Feliz or Silver Lake. "A short woman in a ball cap kneels on the floor, takes out a tape measure and begins aggressively assessing different walls," writes Zoë Bernard about a potential tenant competing with her for a $3,800 two-bedroom on Avocado Street. "It is a power move. A laminated application is tucked beneath her arm." L.A. Times (via Yahoo)
Los Feliz
A five-bedroom/six-bathroom villa just sold for just under $5 million, making it the highest-priced Eastside home sale this week on Redfin. That's almost $2 million under last September's asking price, but still nearly $2 million over its last sale in 2010. Designed by famed architect Paul R. Williams, the 6,504-square-foot gated compound with a guest house and pool sits on more than a half an acre.
202 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Discover this enchanting Queen Ann Victorian home in Echo Park, artfully reimagined in 2005. The first floor was newly built, while the second was moved from Pasadena. The result is a fully updated home with exceptional craftsmanship, seamless design, intricate woodwork, moldings and wood floors.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.