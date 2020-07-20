Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday: It took about four years, but the landmark Samuel-Novarro house found a buyer. A 1906 Echo Park home is to be demolished for eight condos. And an 85-unit project is rising next to the Vermont-Santa Monica Metro station. Read on for details!

East Hollywood

Plans are in the works for an eight-story building next door to the Vermont-Santa Monica Metro Station. The 85-unit mixed-use project at 4750-4760 Santa Monica Blvd. would have 1,137 square feet of commercial space. This is just across New Hampshire Avenue from a 187-unit affordable housing project that was proposed last year for the site of Metro station itself.

Thirty-nine units of supportive housing are going up at 4760-4766 Melrose Ave., Urbanize reports. The Emerson Apartments are to rise five stories, with apartments for formerly homeless people. Rents are to be $509 a month. It's expected to open in Summer 2021.

East Los Angeles

A proposed development at 3rd & Dangler has received $14 million in funding from the California Strategic Growth Council, Urbanize reports. The project is to be a four-story building of 78 affordable and supportive housing units. The award is part of $23.8 million in funding from the council for the development of affordable housing and new transit projects in East L.A.

Echo Park

A single-family home on Douglas Street is to be replaced by an eight-unit condominium, under plans filed with the city. The project at 333 N. Douglas would have three above-ground stories and one floor of underground parking. The building would rise 36’-2” above Douglas Street and 51’-2” above the rear alley. Each unit would have four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Plans involve demolishing a two-bedroom home that was built in 1906. The 5,600-square-foot lot sold last year for $675,000. The owner is listed as Tianrui United Consulting.

Los Feliz

The historic Samuel-Novarro house on Valley Oak Drive has finally found a buyer, Variety reports. The buyer is an LLC that is reportedly connected to Sam Pritzker, a member of the multi-billionaire family that founded the Hyatt Hotel chain. Four years after screenwriter Dale Launer first listed it for $4,295,000, the 3-bedroom/3-bathroom architectural has sold for $3.5 million. Designed by Lloyd Wright (son of Frank Lloyd Wright), it was built in 1928 for Louis Samuel, the business manager for silent film star Ramon Novarro, according to L.A. Conservancy. The home transferred to Novarro after Samuel was caught embezzling, and the actor continued living there until the 1930s. Since then, Variety said the Mayan-Revival style residence has also been occupied or owned by Diane Keaton, Christina Ricci, Leonard Bernstein, and Jerome Robbins.

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank