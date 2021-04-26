Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Glassell Park

A site has been cleared along Fletcher Drive for 17 small-lot homes, Urbanize said. Approvals have been secured for the new homes at 3409 N. Fletcher Dr., replacing the three houses that have been removed. The new homes will each be three stories tall, with a two-car garage at street-level and an amenity deck on the roof.

Los Feliz

Producers Shana Feste (“Country Strong” and “Run Sweetheart Run”) and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (“Honey Boy,” and HBO's “Bad Education”) are listing their 5-bedroom/6-bathroom Spanish villa on Live Oak Drive for $3.757 million, Dirt reported - a high jump from their 2015 purchase price of $2.3 million. The property - which backs in close to the Fern Dell Drive entrance of Griffith Park - has been re-landscaped, revamped, updated and upgraded since that last sale. The lot also includes a 520-square-foot guest cottage with a vintage sign reading "Hotel."

Director-producer David Fincher and producer Ceán Chaffin (both nominated for an Oscar for “Mank”) have added another property to their portfolio, Dirt reported. The two picked up a 3-bedroom/3-bathroom Palm Springs-style midcentury on Los Adornos Way for just under $2.8 million. This meant a weighty turnover for the unidentified seller, who bought the property only last September for more than $1.7 million after rehabilitating it. In addition to their Los Feliz holdings, Fincher and Chaffin already use another Los Feliz home as their primary address, and own at least two other properties in Los Angeles, as well as a 2,200-square-foot condo in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood.

The highest-priced home sale on the Eastside last week was a hilltop Spanish on Lowry Road, selling for $2.9 million, according to Redfin. This was slightly under the original listing at just over $3 million. The 4-bedroom/4-bathroom sits on 10,000 square feet of land, and features 270-degree views of the city, as well as a small, private tram leading up to the house.

