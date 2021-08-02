Eastside Real Estate & Development News

Boyle Heights

The City's Cultural Heritage Commission this week will decide whether to declare Otomisan Japanese Restaurant, one of the last of the neighborhood's long-time Japanese restaurants, a bid to make it a Historic Cultural monument. The commission is scheduled to address the nomination Thursday. In her monument application, M. Rosalind Sagara of the L.A. Conservancy said the property was historically significant "for its association with early Japanese American settlement patterns in Boyle Heights" and for its association with "commercial development along the East First Street streetcar line in the 1920s.” But Charles Cummings, the attorney for the owners, told the commission at its Nov. 5 meeting that the owners are opposed to the nomination.

Elysian Heights

An open-air pavilion that was built without a permit has been turned into work-from-home studio with a roof deck - all nice and legal, the Los Angeles Times said. Filmmaker and poet Jane Stephens Rosenthal found the decaying pavilion in the backyard - along with some other hand-built structures - when she bought a 1905 Craftsman-inspired home in Elysian Heights in 2013. Designer Ben Warwas and architect Chris Skeens worked with Rosenthal to keep the hillside structure whimsical - yet stable. “I wanted a hovel, a hut,” Rosenthal told the Times.

Los Feliz

The historic landmark application of the John Van Pelt Estate goes up before the city's Cultural Heritage Commission Thursday. The eccentric, asymmetrical homes that look like something out of a story book were built on the four-acre lot between 1928 and 1952 by composer and choir director John Van Pelt, while he lived there with his second wife, actress Myra Marsh.

A 1920s Spanish bungalow associated with Japanese flower sellers has been nominated as a historic-cultural monument. The Kuromi/Ito property at 1991 N. Alexandria Ave. was connected with the Kuromi family from Japan, who cultivated flowers in Hollywood during the 1920s, according to Esotouric's Secret Los Angeles. Esotouric also says the home has been facing a demolition permit. The property was sold two months ago - along with an adjacent vacant lot at 1979 Alexandria - for $1.9 million, according to Redfin. The two properties, taken together, were described in the listing as “the potential for a double lot build.…”

Silver Lake

Brent Kutzle, the bass guitarist One Republic, has bought a five-bedroom contemporary on famously steep Baxter Street for $5.7, Dirt reported. The sellers are both actors and producers - Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton - who bought the home in 2014 for $4.45 million. Dirt said this is the second most expensive single-family home sale in the Silver Lake area, behind the $8.55 million that music industry executive Luke Wood paid for a John Lautner-designed home in 2014.

