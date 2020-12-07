Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Los Feliz

Michael Feinstein finally sold his 15,391-square-foot estate after two-and-a-half years, Variety said. Originally priced at $26 million ("ludicrously over-optimistic," says Variety), the 5-bedroom/6.5 bathroom Tudor mansion finally sold for $7.33 million - still a tidy profit over the $2.1 million that the multi-platinum-selling singer and his husband, Terrance Flannery, paid in 1998. The two men were married on the property in 2008.

Actress Freida Pinto ("Slumdog Millionaire" and "Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) has bought a 3-bedroom/2.5 bathroom updated traditional for $2.4 million, Variety reported. That's more than $100,000 above the list price.

Silver Lake

Actress Caterina Scorsone from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has listed her updated 1920s Spanish-style home for just under $2.4 million, Variety reports. Scorsone and her estranged husband, Rob Giles, had previously tried to sell the 3-bedroom/4.5 bathroom home on the Redrock Court cul-de-sac two years ago for around $2.6 million, then later offered it for rent at almost $10,000 a month. Variety notes that Scorsone has already moved to Pasadena

Ground has been broken and dug out for a 100-unit residential development across the street from Thomas Starr Middle School. Covering 1201-1221 N. Myra Ave., 4206 W. Fountain St., and 4203 W. Effie St., the 87,524-square-foot building is to have five levels of residences, with parking at the ground-floor and subterranean levels. Ten units are to be set aside for extremely low income households.

